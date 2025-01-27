Watch Tiger vs Rory TGL Jupiter Links vs Boston Common: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Jupiter Links GC will match up against Boston Common Golf on Monday, January 27th, in the TGL, a new virtual golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
This is the first time we will see Rory McIlroy in the TGL as his team, Boston Common, will make their debut. Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott will join McIlroy in the lineup on Monday, and Hideki Matsuyama is also a member of the team but will sit this one out.
Tiger Woods leads Jupiter Links into this one. They lost their first match but can bounce back in this one if Woods, Kevin Kisner, and Tom Kim can make an adjustment now that they have the experience on their side.
This is a great kickoff event for any golf fan and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Jupiter Links GC vs Boston Common Golf
- Date: Monday, January 27th
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jupiter Links GC (+165) vs Boston Common Golf (-235)
Season Odds:
The Bay +300
Los Angeles +300
Atlanta Drive +320
Boston Common (+350)
New York +1200
Jupiter Links (+1600)