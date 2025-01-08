Watch TGL New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Golf Club will match up against The Bay Golf Club on Tuesday, January 7th, during the debut of the TGL, a new virtual golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
WATCH: TGL New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club Live | Stream free on Fubo
The New York Golf Club is made up of Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young. They have the star power to be one of the top teams in the competition. Schauffele is currently the number-two-ranked golfer in the world, and it will be interesting to see if his game translates to this setting.
The Bay Golf Club is comprised of Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry. Clark has really come onto the scene over the past couple of years and currently sits ranked seventh in the Official World Gold Rankings.
This is a great kickoff event for any golf fan and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club
- Date: Tuesday, January 7th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Golf Club (-138) vs The Bay Golf Club (+100)
Season Odds:
+340: Los Angeles Golf Club
+360: Boston Common Golf
+380: New York Golf Club
+450: Atlanta Drive GC
+470: The Bay Golf Club
+650: Jupiter Links Golf Club