Watch TGL Golf League: Live Stream Los Angeles vs New York, Boston Common vs Atlanta, TV channel, Odds
TGL on Monday
- Date: Monday, February 24th
- Time: 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) ESPN+ (watch)
The TGL virtual golf league continues on Monday, February 24th, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with the Los Angeles Golf Club versus the New York Golf Club and Boston Common Golf versus Atlanta GC.
Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club
Collin Morikawa leads the Los Angeles Golf Club into this matchup, looking to improve their record to 3-1. They currently sit in second place behind The Bay Golf Cub. Rickie Fowler and New York are currently holding onto the last of the four playoff spots, and they could desperately use a win.
Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta GC
Boston Common sits in last place in the standings, and captain Rory McIlroy needs to step up in this match to give his team a chance to secure their first win. As one of the creators of the league, McIlroy would love to give his team a chance at the playoffs. Justin Thomas and Atlanta have two wins on the season and would be sitting pretty if they could pick up another here. They are currently one point behind Los Angeles for second place.
This is a great event for any golf fan
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Golf Club (-125) vs New York Golf Club (-110)
Boston Common Golf (-110) vs Atlanta GC (-125)
Season Odds:
The Bay +160
Los Angeles +280
Boston Common +1900
Atlanta Drive +300
New York +750
Jupiter Links +1200