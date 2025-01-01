Watch Texas vs Arizona State CFP Fiesta Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas Longhorns will face the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, January 1st.
Texas bounced back from a tough loss in the SEC championship game to Georgia with a 38-24 win over Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Quinn Ewers has played well this season, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Still, many think the Arch Manning could be the answer. It will be interesting to see how the quarterback position plays out for the Longhorns.
Arizona State is one of the Cinderella teams remaining with national championship hopes. They have had a fantastic season with an 11-2 record and have won six straight games coming into this matchup. Cam Skattebo will lead their attack, gaining 1,568 yards on the ground while scoring 19 touchdowns for the Sun Devils this year.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas vs Arizona State
- Date: Wednesday, January 1st
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas (-500) vs Arizona State (+360)
Spread: TEX -12.5
O/U: 51.5