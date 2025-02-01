Watch Texas Tech vs Houston: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Houston Cougars on Saturday, February 1st, at the Fertitta Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
JT Toppin leads the Red Raiders into this matchup. As a sophomore, he is averaging over 16 points and nearly nine rebounds per game. He is coming off an impressive 18-point, 14-rebound game, and Texas Tech has won five straight. This could be a huge game for them as they look to keep their momentum rolling.
Houston is undefeated in conference play and only has three losses compared to seventeen wins this season. They are the sixth-ranked team in the country and need to keep their foot on the gas as Arizona is only one game behind them in the Big 12 standings, making every conference game crucial from here on out.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Houston Cougars
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas Tech (+450) vs Houston (-700)
Spread: HOU -10.5
O/U: 128.5