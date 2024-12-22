Watch Tennessee vs Ohio State College Football Playoff: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Tennessee Volunteers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, December 21st.
The Volunteers have been one of the most overlooked teams in college football this season, and they have brought a 10-2 record in a tough SEC conference to the college football playoff. They beat the likes of Alabama, NC State, Florida, and Oklahoma this year, with their only losses coming at the hands of Georgia and Arkansas. They are a dark horse team in this tournament.
Ohio State has much to prove, but it will play at least its first game as a home favorite. If Ryan Day can not get the job done this postseason, there may be some calling for his job. He has not beaten rival Michigan in four straight matchups and has not been as successful during bowl season as many would hope.
Tennessee Volunteers vs Ohio State Buckeyes
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee (+240) vs Ohio State (-290)
Spread: OSU -7.5
O/U: 46.5