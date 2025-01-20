Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in this NHL matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, January 20th.
WATCH: Lightning vs Maple Leafs Live | Stream free on Fubo
Tampa Bay is dealing with having to beat out Toronto, Florida, Ottawa, and Boston in the Atlantic Division, as all four teams are in win-now mode. The Lighting have had their share of success with this group, but they are starting to age, and now is the best time for them to win one more championship. Nikita Kucherov is third in the NHL in points.
Mitch Marner and William Nylander lead the Maple Leafs on the offensive end. The duo has combined for over 100 points this season, and if they keep their stellar play up, they can punch their ticket to the postseason, as they currently have the edge in the Atlantic.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lightning (+115) vs Maple Leafs (-135)
Spread: TB (+1.5, -235) TOR (-1.5, +180)
O/U: 6.5 (O -114) (U -105)