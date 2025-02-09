Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Montreal Canadiens in this NHL matchup at the Bell Centre on Sunday, February 9th.
The Lightning will look to gain some ground on Florida and Toronto at the top of the division, and despite having a decent amount of teams in front of them, they are not too far back in the standings. If anyone has the talent to make a late-season push toward the playoffs, it is Tampa Bay, with Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy leading the charge.
The Canadiens are in a similar position as Tampa Bay in a tight Atlantic Division. They might be too far back to challenge the teams at the top, but if they get hot, anything is possible, and they still have a shot at the wild card spot. Nick Suzuki leads the team in points and assists.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens
- Date: Sunday, February 9th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Lightning (-150) vs Canadiens (+125)
Spread: TB (-1.5, +160) MTL (+1.5, -190)
O/U: 6.5 (O -105) (U -115)