Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Detroit Red Wings in this NHL matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, February 8th.
WATCH: Lightning vs Red Wings Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Lightning are led on offense by Brayden Point, their leading goal-scorer, and perennial All-Star Nikita Kucherov. The two form a deadly attack that is tough to slow down. When combined with Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has a .918 save percentage, it makes Tampa Bay one of the most talented teams in the NHL.
Detroit is having a solid season and is in the hunt for a playoff appearance. It would be their first time in the postseason since 2016. They have seen their point total increase now for four straight seasons and will look to cap it off with a strong finish to the year and a trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lightning (-145) vs Red Wings (+125)
Spread: TB (-1.5, +165) DET (+1.5, -200)
O/U: 6.5 (O +110) (U -130)