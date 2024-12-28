Watch Syracuse vs Washington State Holiday Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Syracuse Orange and the Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium
on Friday, December 27th.
WATCH: Syracuse vs Washington State Live | Stream free on Fubo
Syracuse comes in ranked as a top 25 team boosting a 9-3 record. They have won three stright games with their last being an improessive 42-38 victory over Miami. Kyle McCord has thrown for 4,326 yards and 29 touchdowns this season.
The Cougars have eight wins on the year but have three straight losses coming into this matchup. Kyle Williams is a big-time player at wide receiver for Washington State. He has amassed over 1,000 yards as a pass catcher and 13 touchdowns in his senior season.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Syracuse vs Washington State
- Date: Friday, December 27th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Syracuse (-1000) vs Washington State (+600)
Spread: SYR -18
O/U: 58.5