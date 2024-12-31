Watch South Carolina vs Illinois Citrus Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The South Carolina Gamecocks will face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl at the Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, December 31st.
South Carolina was one of the first teams left out of the College Football Playoff and should be playing with a chip on their shoulder. They want to prove to the committee that they were wrong by not including them despite being one of the hottest teams in college football. They have won six straight games, including wins over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Clemson.
Illinois had a solid season, only losing three games in the Big Ten. They finished fifth behind Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, and Ohio State. It is a decent result considering the competition they were up against. Pat Bryant is their most explosive playmaker, averaging 18.2 yards per catch this season while scoring ten touchdowns.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
South Carolina vs Illinois
- Date: Tuesday, December 31st
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
South Carolina (-340) vs Illinois (+270)
Spread: SC -9
O/U: 50.5