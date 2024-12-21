Watch SMU vs Penn State College Football Playoff: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The SMU Mustangs will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, December 21st.
SMU snuck into the College Football Playoff as the last of the twelve teams. They are having one of the best seasons in program history with an 11-2 record but are coming off a loss in the ACC championship games against Clemson. Brashard Smith has been excellent on the ground this year, with 1,270 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Penn State has been one of the top teams in the country all season long, but it did fall in the rankings with its loss in the Big Ten title game against Oregon. They also come in with an 11-2 record but are slightly more battle-tested, playing a more difficult schedule than SMU, which is why they come in with a higher seed and will be playing at home.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
SMU Mustangs vs Penn State Nittany Lions
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Sling (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
SMU (+280) vs Penn State (-360)
Spread: PSU -9
O/U: 52.5