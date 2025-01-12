Watch Seattle Kraken vs Detroit Red Wings: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Seattle Kraken will face the Detroit Red Wings in this NHL matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, January 12th.
The Kraken are way behind in the Pacific Division standings, but did pick up a 6-2 win in their last game against Buffalo. Prior to the win, they had lost nine of their previous eleven games. Maybe Seattle can parlay the win into good fortune moving forward.
Out of nowhere, Detroit has won six games in a row and is making a late push to get back into the playoff race. They still remain well behind Toronto in first place but are now only five points back from the third and fourth-place team in the Atlantic Division.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup
Seattle Kraken vs Detroit Red Wings
- Date: Sunday, January 12th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, KONG
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kraken (+125) vs Red Wings (-145)
Spread: DET (-1.5, +170) SEA (+1.5, -215)
O/U: 5.5 (O -130) (U +110)