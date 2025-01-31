Watch San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Jose Sharks will face the Seattle Kraken in this NHL matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, January 30th.
The Sharks sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division standings in what appears to be a lost season for San Jose. At this point, they are essentially playing for the top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Mikael Granlund has been a bright spot for the team, contributing over 40 points during the season.
Seattle is also in the lower half of the league record-wise. They are well ahead of San Jose in the Pacific but have lots of work to do if they want any shot at making the playoffs. They are twenty points behind first place and would have to go on a massive winning streak to end the year.
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Sharks (+170) vs Kraken (-200)
Spread: SEA (-1.5, +115) SJ (+1.5, -150)
O/U: 5.5 (O -135) (U +115)