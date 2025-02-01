Watch Reese's Senior Bowl: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Reese's Senior Bowl will feature some of the best players in college football from this past NCAA season as they look to show off their skills in front of NFL scouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, February 1st.
WATCH: Reese's Senior Bowl Live | Stream free on Fubo
Many notable names will be participating in this year's Senior Bowl, and the quarterbacks headline the list. Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, and national champion Will Howard of Ohio State will all be under center at some point, making this a very exciting game for the fans of college football.
Aside from the quarterbacks, there will also be some talented pass catchers to watch, like Jayden Higgins and Tez Johnson. On the defensive side of the ball, Trey Amos, Darien Porter, Mike Green, and Shemar Stewart will be tasked with stopping these explosive playmakers in an effort to improve their draft stock.
This is a great college football event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Reese's Senior Bowl
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)