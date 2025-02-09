The Big Lead

Watch Ramon Cardenas vs Bryan Acosta Boxing: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the boxing action during Ramon Cardenas versus Bryan Acosta live on Saturday at Boeing CenterTech Port.

By Ben Verbrugge

Ramon Cardenas and Bryan Acosta will face off in this much-anticipated boxing match at Boeing CenterTech Port in San Antonio on Saturday, February 8th.

Ramon Cardenas vs Bryan Acosta

Cardenas enters the ring with a 25-1 record, with 14 of those wins coming by knockout. Acosta has a perfect 20-0 record but is not quite as powerful, with only eight knockouts. Cardenas certainly has the advantage when it comes to experience, but Acosta is slightly taller, giving him a slight advantage in that department. This is a super bantamweight fight that, if it goes the distance, will last ten rounds.

This is a great event for any fight fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.

Ramon Cardenas vs Bryan Acosta

  • Date: Saturday, February 8th
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fubo Sports
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Ramon Cardenas vs Bryan Acosta Odds

Cardenas -225

Acosta +190

Draw +1600