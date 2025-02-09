Watch Ramon Cardenas vs Bryan Acosta Boxing: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Ramon Cardenas and Bryan Acosta will face off in this much-anticipated boxing match at Boeing CenterTech Port in San Antonio on Saturday, February 8th.
Cardenas enters the ring with a 25-1 record, with 14 of those wins coming by knockout. Acosta has a perfect 20-0 record but is not quite as powerful, with only eight knockouts. Cardenas certainly has the advantage when it comes to experience, but Acosta is slightly taller, giving him a slight advantage in that department. This is a super bantamweight fight that, if it goes the distance, will last ten rounds.
Ramon Cardenas vs Bryan Acosta
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ramon Cardenas vs Bryan Acosta Odds
Cardenas -225
Acosta +190
Draw +1600