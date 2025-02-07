Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Rangers in this NHL matchup at Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 7th.
WATCH: Penguins vs Rangers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Sidney Crosby is somehow still getting it done at 37 years old. HE ranks inside the top ten in assists, and his 58 points lead Pittsburgh. He passed Joe Sakic recently in the all-time NHL points rankings, and next up on the list is Mario Lemieux. The Penguins are 22-24-9 this season.
The Rangers have had a disappointing season after making the postseason last year. If they want to make it back this year, they need to start stacking wins. They are sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 56 points, and Artemi Panarin leads the team with 23 goals.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream free on Fubo
Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers
- Date: Friday, February 7th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Penguins (+165) vs Rangers (-195)
Spread: NYR (-1.5, +130) PIT (+1.5, -155)
O/U: 5.5 (O -130) (U +110)