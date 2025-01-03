Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Florida Panthers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Florida Panthers in this NHL matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, January 3rd.
The Penguins need to gain some ground on the three teams ahead of them in the division standings. They currently have 39 points, which is nine back from the third-place Hurricanes. Sidney Crosby continues to get it done on the offensive end later in his career and has 41 points in the season.
The Panthers sit in second in the Atlantic despite having 23 wins and 48 points on the year. The defending champions are in a pretty good position to make the playoffs if they stay the course. Sam Reinhart is fifth in the NHL with 22 goals and has also added 23 assists this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Florida Panthers
- Date: Friday, January 3rd
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, WSFL, SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Penguins (+170) vs Panthers (-205)
Spread: FLA -1.5 (+124)
O/U: 6.5