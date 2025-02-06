Watch Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Phoenix Suns will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA matchup at the Paycom Center on Wednesday, February 5th.
WATCH: Suns vs Thunder Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Suns have been actively looking to make a trade at the deadline but have been unsuccessful so far. Jimmy Butler is still a member of the Miami Heat for the moment, and Kevin Durant seems unwilling to make a return to Golden State. Durant is out for this one, leaving a heavier workload for Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the scoring department.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City have the best record in the Western Conference and have blown out the Bucks and the Kings in back-to-back games. Their superstar point guard is playing at an MVP level, making the Thunder the team to beat at the moment. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging just over 39 points per game over the team's last six outings.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Wednesday, February 5th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Suns (+550) vs Thunder (-800)
Spread: OKC -13.5
O/U: 229.5