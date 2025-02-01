Watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Phoenix Suns will face the Golden State Warriors in this NBA matchup at the Chase Center on Friday, January 31st.
Kevin Durant gets the chance to go against his former team, and the Suns have been playing better recently. After a slow start to the season, the star power on the roster, which also includes Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, is finally paying off in Phoenix. While Beal's numbers are down, he is starting to carve out a solid role off the bench.
Golden State picked up a massive win on Wednesday, taking down the top-seed Thunder 116-109. Stephen Curry is having a down year by his standards but is still averaging over 22 points and six assists per game. He remains one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league who is capable of detonating at any moment.
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors
- Date: Friday, January 31st
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Suns (-105) vs Warriors (-115)
Spread: GS -1.5
O/U: 225.5