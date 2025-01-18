Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Philadelphia Flyers will face the New Jersey Devils in this NHL matchup at the Prudential Center on Saturday, January 18th.
The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny, who ranks inside the top 25 in points and assists this season. They have some ground to make up in the Metropolitan Division as they currently sit in fifth place in the standings, nearly 20 points behind first place.
New Jersey is well ahead of Philadelphia in the Metropolitain and are holding on to second place but trail Washington for first. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Brett all provide a stellar offensive punch as the trio has accounted for more than 140 points this season.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Flyers (+165) vs Devils (-195)
Spread: PHI (+1.5, -145) NJ (-1.5, +120)
O/U: 6.5 (O +115) (U -135)