Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Milwaukee Bucks in this NBA matchup at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, February 9th.
WATCH: 76ers vs Bucks Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: 76ers vs Bucks Live | Stream on ESPN+
Philadelphia is finally healthy with the return of both Joel Embiid and Paul George. Unfortunately, they have dug themselves into a massive hole in the standings. In what was supposed to be a championship-contending season for the 76ers, they are now struggling to even stay in playoff contention. They will have to go on a massive run to stay in the mix.
The Bucks are in the middle of a bad stretch after appearing to figure things out in year two with Damian Lillard. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard are nearly scoring a combined 57 points a night, but they have struggled to find consistent production for the other members of their team. They swung a trade for Kyle Kuzma at the deadline and are hoping he can inject some life into the offense as the third option.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream on ESPN+
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Sunday, February 9th
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (WATCH)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
76ers (+110) vs Bucks (-130)
Spread: MIL -1.5
O/U: 226.5