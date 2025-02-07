Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Detroit Pistons in this NBA matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, February 7th.
The 76ers are finally getting back to full strength after being without Joel Embiid and Paul George for portions of the season. Tyrese Maxey has kept them afloat, but at 20-30 on the year, there is a lot of work to be done if they want to get back into playoff contention. Maxey is averaging nearly 28 points per game this year.
It has taken them some time, but it looks like the Pistons have finally found a star they can build around for the foreseeable future. Cade Cunningham has been selected to play in his first All-Star game this season after averaging 25.6 points and 9.4 assists per game. He is proving he is the real deal, leading Detroit to a 25-26 record.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons
- Date: Friday, February 7th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
76ers (-140) vs Pistons (+120)
Spread: PHI -2.5
O/U: 224.5