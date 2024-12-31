Watch Penn State vs Boise State CFP Fiesta Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff at the State Farm Stadium on Tuesday, December 31st.
Penn State has one of the best teams in college football all season long, with only their losses coming against Ohio State and Oregon. They bounced back from their Big Ten title game loss to Oregon with a 38-10 win over SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Tyler Warren is the player to watch for the Nittany Lions, who have gained over 1,300 total yards while accounting for 11 touchdowns.
Boise State is led by the second-place Heisman Trophy finisher Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos star running back has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. He will be the first running back off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft and can improve his stock with a big perfect against a solid Penn State defense.
Penn State vs Boise State
- Date: Tuesday, December 31st
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Penn State (-450) vs Boise State (+340)
Spread: PSU -11.5
O/U: 54.5