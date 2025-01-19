Watch Ottawa Senators vs New Jersey Devils: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Ottawa Senators will face the New Jersey Devils in this NHL matchup at the Ball Centre on Sunday, January 19th.
The Senators sit right in the middle of the Atlantic Division standings and are within ten points of first place, but they have a gauntlet of teams to pass. With Toronto, Florida, Tampa Bay, and Boston all in front of them, Ottawa has their work cut out for them if they want to make the playoffs.
New Jersey is chasing Washinton in the standings, but they sit comfortably near the top of the Metropolitan. At only 23 years old, Jack Hughes is staking his claim as one of the best young players in the NHL. Hughes is inside the top ten in points this season.
Ottawa Senators vs New Jersey Devils
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Senators (+165) vs Devils (-195)
Spread: OTT (+1.5, -160) NJ (-1.5, +135)
O/U: 5.5 (O -125) (U +105)