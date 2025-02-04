Watch Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Orlando Magic will face the Golden State Warriors in this NBA matchup at the Chase Center on Monday, February 3rd.
WATCH: Magic vs Warriors Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Magic have really hit a wall after starting the season hot. They have moved all the way down to eighth in the East after losing ten of their last twelve games. They are hoping Jalen Sugs can return soon so they can make a late push for a playoff spot after the All-Star break.
The Warriors are desperately looking to add another star next to Stephen Curry before the trade deadline. They are finally getting back on track, having won three of their last five games behind Andrew Wiggins taking on more of a role as a scorer. Wiggins has chipped in at least 17 points in six straight games.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks
- Date: Monday, February 3rd
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Magic (+130) vs Warriors (-155)
Spread: GS -3.5
O/U: 209.5