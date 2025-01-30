Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Golden State Warriors in this NBA matchup at the Chase Center on Wednesday, January 29th.
The Thunder have taken possession of the best record in the NBA, with Cleveland having lost their last three games. Their 37-8 record is by far the best in the Western Conference, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up MVP-type numbers, averaging over 32 points per game this season.
The Warriors have been on a steady decline ever since starting the year 12-3. Stephen Curry has not been his usual self recently, and things just do not feel right in Golden State. It might be time for them to take a swing for the fences at the trade deadline, or the dynasty that once dominated the league might be coming to an end.
- Date: Wednesday, January 29th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Thunder (-550) vs Warriors (+380)
Spread: OKC -10.5
O/U: 228.5