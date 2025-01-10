Watch Ohio State vs Texas CFP Cotton Bowl: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium on Friday, January 10th.
The Buckeyes are coming off a dominant win over number-one-ranked Oregon and became the favorite to win the national championship in the process. Jeremiah Smith is an absolute superstar in the making and has over 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman. Smith is the player to watch in this one, and if Texas does not try to slow him down, the Ohio State phenom will break this game wide open.
Texas was lucky to sneak through in the quarterfinals against Arizona State. They beat the Sun Devils in double overtime 39-31. Thanks to Matthew Golden's 149 receiving yards, which were 39- 31. The Longhorns had a 24-8 lead in the fourth quarter and need to play better down the stretch to have a chance at beating this explosive Ohio State team. Quinn Ewers's performance in this game will be massive in determining the outcome.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns
- Date: Friday, January 10th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ohio State (-230) vs Texas (+195)
Spread: OSU -6
O/U: 53.5