Watch Ohio State vs Oregon CFP Fiesta Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Wednesday, January 1st.
Ohio State enters as favorites despite facing an undefeated Oregon team. They are fresh off an impressive 42-17 win over Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Will Howard have to step up for the Buckeyes in a game that is expected to have lots of points on the board.
Oregon has been the best team in college football all year and has already beat this Ohio State team earlier in the year. Dillon Gabriel has the talent and experience to reward the Ducks with their first national championship in program history. He is the all-time touchdown lead in college football history.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Ohio State vs Oregon
- Date: Wednesday, January 1st
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ohio State (-135) vs Oregon (+115)
Spread: OSU -2.5
O/U: 55.5