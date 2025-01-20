Watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP National Championship: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship game as part of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, January 20th.
The Buckeyes are playing their best football of the season at the perfect time and have dominated three consecutive College Football Playoff teams on their way to the title game. Will Howard is putting up big numbers in the passing game, and Jeremiah Smith has made his presence felt in the postseason as a freshman. Ohio State has also run the ball well and played great defense. This is going to be a tough team to beat.
Notre Dame enters as the underdog, but they have the tools to pull off the upset. Riley Leonard has been great in his first season with the Fighting Irish, throwing for over 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for another 866 and 16 scores. The best chance Notre Dame has in this game is to control the ball and play solid defense, something they are fully capable of.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN (4K), ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ohio State (-380) vs Notre Dame (+290)
Spread: OSU -8
O/U: 45.5