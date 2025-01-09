Watch Notre Dame vs Penn State CFP Orange Bowl: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, January 9th.
Notre Dame will look to punch their ticket to the national championship game for the first time since 1988. There was some doubt as to how good this Fighting Irish team actually was after playing a weaker schedule this season. Now, there is no one questioning whether or not they belong after a double-digit win over Georgia and Indiana in the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff.
The Nittany Lions have had one of the easier paths so far in the playoffs as they beat up Boise State and SMU. Penn State is seeking its first title since 1986, and this will be their toughest challenge yet in the postseason. Tyler Warren and Drew Allar have been fantastic this year and continue to increase their stock when they move on to the next level.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Penn State Nittany Lions
- Date: Thursday, January 9th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Notre Dame (-110) vs Penn State (-110)
Spread: OFF
O/U: 44.5