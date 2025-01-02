Watch Notre Dame vs Georgia CFP Sugar Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff at the Ceasars Superdome on Wednesday, January 1st.
Notre Dame only had one loss during the regular season, but it came against an inferior Northern Illinois team. They beat Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff but did not have to play in a conference championship game. This game will tell a lot about how good or not-so-good this Fighting Irish team actually is.
Georiga had a bit of an up-and-down season, but still, they find themselves as the number two-ranked team in the nation with an 11-2 record. They had the luxury of a bye in the first round of the playoffs after beating Texas in the SEC title game. However, starting quarterback Carson Beck is out after having elbow surgery, and his presence will be missed.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Notre Dame vs Georgia
- Date: Wednesday, January 1st
- Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Notre Dame (EVEN) vs Georgia (-120)
Spread: UGA -1
O/U: 45.5