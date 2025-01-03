Watch North Texas vs Texas State First Responder Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The North Texas Mean Green will face the Texas State Bobcats in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday, January 3rd.
North Texas was finally able to pick up a win in their last game of the regular season after five straight losses. Their 24-17 victory over Rice brought their record to 6-6 thanks to 155 yards and two touchdowns from running back Makenzie McGill II.
Texas State returns to the First Responder Bowl after winning it last year. They beat Rice 45-21 to claim their first bowl win in program history, and they will now look to make it two years in a row. Jordan McCloud has led the passing attack with 29 touchdown passes on the season.
North Texas vs Texas State
- Date: Friday, January 3rd
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
North Texas (+380) vs Texas State (-550)
Spread: TXST -14
O/U: 62.5