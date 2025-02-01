Watch North Carolina vs Duke: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, February 1st, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: North Carolina vs Duke Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Tar Heels will look to take down their rival, but will have their hand full with the number two ranked team in the country and the best 18-year-old basketball player in the world. RJ Davis has the experience to win a game like this, and as a senior, he is averaging 17.6 points per game. His leadership will be a big factor in the result of this game.
Cooper Flagg is must see television and has all the makings of a superstar at the NBA level. As a freshman, he is averaging nearly 20 points, eight rebounds, and over four assists per game. Unless he decides to stay another year in college, he will be the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and has led the Blue Devils to an 18-2 record.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
North Carolina Tar Heels vs Duke Blue Devils
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
North Carolina (+750) vs Duke (-1400)
Spread: DUKE -13.5
O/U: 148.5