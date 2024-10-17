Watch NLCS Game 4: Mets vs Dodgers live stream, time and channel
Catch Game 4 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Mets on Thursday night at Citi Field.
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets face off in Game 4 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Thursday at Citi Field. With the Dodgers leading the series 2-1, the Mets will be looking to even things up and avoid a deeper series deficit.
WATCH: Dodgers vs. Mets Live | Stream free on Fubo
The first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1, and with Game 5 set for Friday afternoon in New York, the Mets are aiming for a crucial win to shift the momentum in their favor.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets
- Date: Thursday, October 17
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1 (4K), FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) vs. New York Mets (+110)
O/U: 7
