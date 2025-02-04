Watch NFL Super Bowl Opening Night: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs have already begun preparing for the Super Bowl, and now it is time for them to kick off the week by talking to the media.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid will take the stand as they continue their preparation to win a third straight Super Bowl championship. They will have a lot on their mind as they look to score on a stacked defense while also trying to slow down the rushing attack of Saquon Barkley.
The Eagles are looking to win their second NFL title in franchise history. In 2018, they knocked off Tom Brady, and now they will look to beat another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Mahomes. Jalen Hurts will face the media with a lot on his mind as he tries to put together a great performance in his second Super Bowl start.
This is a great Super Bowl event, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for opening night.
NFL Super Bowl Opening Night
- Date: Monday, February 3rd
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1, NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV