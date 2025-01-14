Watch NFL Playoffs Vikings vs Rams Wild Card Weekend: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Minnesota Vikings will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at State Farm Stadium on Monday, January 13th.
WATCH: Vikings vs Rams Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Vikings ended the season with 14 wins but still have to play their first-round matchup on the road. Sam Darnold put up great numbers this year with over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdown passes. The Rams' defense will have their hands full trying to stop Darnold and Justin Jefferson tonight.
Los Angeles relies on their three main offensive weapons to do most of the work. Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and Kyren Williams are one of the most difficult three-headed offensive monsters in the league, and Matt Stafford does a great job distributing the ball to them. The Rams were 10-7 during the regular season.
This is a great Wild Card Weekend matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
WATCH: Vikings vs Rams Live | Stream free on Fubo
Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Monday, January 13th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Vikings (-140) vs Rams (+120)
Spread: MIN -2.5
O/U: 47.5