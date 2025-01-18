Watch NFL Playoffs Texans vs Chiefs Divisional Round: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Houston Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 18th.
The Texans came through with a huge 32-12 win over the Chargers in the Wild Card Round. They were 10-7 during the regular season, which could be viewed as a disappointment, but if they take down the Chiefs, it will be considered a successful year for Houston. C.J. Stroud threw for 282 yards last week in the win.
It is business as usual for Kansas City. One more win, and they are in the AFC Championship once again as they look to win their third straight Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is a different animal in the postseason, and despite a down year from the superstar quarterback, no one is more feared in these games than Mahomes.
This is a great Divisional Round matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texans (+360) vs Chiefs (-500)
Spread: KC -8
O/U: 41.5