Watch NFL Playoffs Steelers vs Ravens Wild Card Weekend: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11th.
WATCH: Steelers vs Ravens Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Steelers enter the playoffs, having lost four games in a row to end the regular season. Luckily for Pittsburgh, they get a familiar foe to get back on track against. Unfortunately, that comes in the form of the red-hot Ravens, who won their last four games. Russell Wilson has been good but not great in his first season under center for the Steelers, with 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
MVP candidate Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens into the postseason in search of his first Super Bowl appearance. Jackson is one of the greatest regular-season players in the history of the NFL, but he has yet to get over the hump when the lights are the brightest. Baltimore is playing as well as ever during his time with the team, and the addition of Derrick Henry has helped tremendously.
This is a great Wild Card Weekend matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
WATCH: Steelers vs Ravens Live | Stream free on Fubo
Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC (WMAR - Baltimore), NBC (WPXI- Pittsburgh, PA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Steelers (+360) vs Ravens (-500)
Spread: BAL -9.5
O/U: 43.5