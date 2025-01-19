Watch NFL Playoffs Ravens vs Bills Divisional Round: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 19th.
WATCH: Ravens vs Bills Live | Stream free on Fubo
This could very well end up being the game of the year, thanks to the firepower these two teams possess. The top two NFL MVP candidates will face off in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, looking to prove why they deserve the award.
The Ravens are coming off a 28-14 win over the Steelers in the Wild Card Round, as Baltimore rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns. The addition of Derrick Henry has paid off massively for the team.
The Bills got here by dismantling the Broncos 31-7. They got it done through the air with 272 passing yards and also on the ground, rushing for over 200. Allen threw two touchdown passes, and James Cook ran one in as well.
This is a great Divisional Round matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
WATCH: NFL Playoffs Live | Stream free on Fubo
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ravens (-120) vs Bills (EVEN)
Spread: BAL -1
O/U: 51.5