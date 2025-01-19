Watch NFL Playoffs Rams vs Eagles Divisional Round: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 19th.
The Rams crushed the Vikings in the Wild Card Round after sneaking into the playoffs. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes, and Los Angeles dominated defensively. The combination of Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp is a dangerous threesome to game plan for, and the Rams are hot at the right time.
Philadelphia got the win, but their passing game was nonexistent against Green Bay in the Wild Card Round. Jalen Hurts needs to show something in this game if the Eagles want to make it to the Super Bowl. Saquon Barkley rushed for 119 yards against the Packers after rushing for over 2,000 yards in the regular season.
This is a great Divisional Round matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC, Telemundo, NBC Universo
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Rams (+225) vs Eagles (-275)
Spread: PHI -6.5
O/U: 43.5