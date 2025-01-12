Watch NFL Playoffs Packers vs Eagles Wild Card Weekend: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 12th.
The Packers are the youngest team in the playoffs, and that did not stop them from beating the Cowboys last year in the Wild Card round. Jordan Love is banged up, and Green Bay lost Christian Watson for the season in week 18, but they have heavily relied on Josh Jacobs and the running game all season. In his first year with the Packers, Jacobs rushed for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jalen Hurts will make his return under center for the Eagles after dealing with a concussion that forced him to miss the last few games of the regular season. Hurts and Saquon Barkley have combined for 27 scores on the ground this year, and the duo has made Philadelphia the most dynamic rushing attack in the league. Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards and can punch his ticket into Canton with a strong postseason.
This is a great Wild Card Weekend matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, January 12th
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Packers (+200) vs Eagles (-240)
Spread: PHI -4.5
O/U: 45.5