Watch NFL Playoffs Commanders vs Lions Divisional Round: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Washington Commanders will face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at Ford Field on Saturday, January 18th.
The Commanders could not have even expected how good of a rookie season Jayden Daniels has had. The Washington quarterback has exceeded all expectations and is on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. He came through with 268 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Wild Card Round.
Detroit overcame a plethora of injuries during the regular season to claim the number one seed in the NFC. Jared Goff put up Pro Bowl numbers this year with over 4,600 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes. It could finally be the year for the Lions, but there is still much work to be done.
This is a great Divisional Round matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Commanders (+400) vs Lions (-600)
Spread: DET -9.5
O/U: 55.5