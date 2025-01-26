Watch NFL Playoffs Commanders vs Eagles NFC Championship: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game during the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26th.
WATCH: Commanders vs Eagles Live | Stream free on Fubo
Jayden Daniels is looking to become the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl. The LSU product has taken the league by storm in his first year under center and has thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions so far in the playoffs. He looks unstoppable at the moment but will face his toughest test of the postseason so far against a stout Philadelphia defense.
The Eagles might have the most talented roster from top to bottom left in the playoffs. Saquon Barkley has had a season for the ages, and a run to the Super Bowl would all but punch his ticket to the Hall of Fame when he ultimately decides to call it a career. Jalen Hurts has not been the same player he was during the regular season since returning from a concussion in the Wild Card Round, but he has the ability to break the game open with his arm or legs.
This is a great NFC Championship matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
WATCH: NFC Championship Game Live | Stream free on Fubo
Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Commanders (+230) vs Eagles (-280)
Spread: PHI -6
O/U: 47.5