Watch NFL Playoffs Commanders vs Buccaneers Wild Card Weekend: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Washington Commanders will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 12th.
WATCH: Commanders vs Buccaneers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Jayden Daniels will make his postseason debut for the Commanders after leading the team to a 12-5 record in his rookie year. In one season, Daniels has completely turned the franchise around, throwing for 25 touchdowns and running for six more. He gained over 3,500 yards through the air and nearly 900 on the ground. Washington will lean on Daniels' abilities as they look to advance to the next round.
The Buccaneers' ten wins were enough to win the NFC South, and they will go as far as the arm of Baker Mayfield takes them. Mayfield threw for a career-high 41 touchdown passes, and if there were not so many other exceptional candidates this year, he would be in the running for MVP. Tampa Bay needs a big game from their quarterback and future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans.
This is a great Wild Card Weekend matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, January 12th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Commanders (+140) vs Buccaneers (-165)
Spread: TB -3
O/U: 50.5