Watch NFL Playoffs Chargers vs Texans Wild Card Weekend: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at NRG Stadium on Saturday, January 11th.
WATCH: Chargers vs Texans Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Chargers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and will look to advance to the Divisional Round for the first time since 2018. Justin Herbert is trying to pick up his first career postseason win and has performed well in his first season under Jim Harbaugh, having thrown 23 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.
The Texans did not have the regular season fans were hoping for, but still, C.J. Stroud led them to the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Stroud took a slight step backward in his second year statistically, with 12 interceptions and 20 touchdown passes. All will be forgotten if he can perform well in the postseason
This is a great Wild Card Weekend matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
WATCH: Chargers vs Texans Live | Stream free on Fubo
Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chargers (-155) vs Texans (+135)
Spread: LAC -3
O/U: 42.5