Watch NFL Playoffs Broncos vs Bills Wild Card Weekend: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Denver Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 12th.
The Broncos snuck into the playoffs with a week 18 win over the Chiefs. As the seventh seed, they get to face a Bills team that has been dominating all season long. Bo Nix has been great as a rookie, throwing for 29 touchdown passes while also rushing for four touchdowns. Denver is in the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Buffalo will look to finally get over the hump and make it all the way to the Super Bowl for the first time with Josh Allen under center. Allen made a strong case to be the league MVP this regular season, and the Bills hope his fantastic play carries over into the playoffs. The superstar quarterback accounted for 40 touchdowns this year.
This is a great Wild Card Weekend matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, January 12th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Broncos (+340) vs Bills (-450)
Spread: BUF -8
O/U: 47.5