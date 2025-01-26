Watch NFL Playoffs Bills vs Chiefs NFC Championship: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game during the NFL playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 26th.
It could finally be Josh Allen's time to shine and make his first-ever appearance in the Super Bowl, but a familiar foe stands in the way. Allen has put together an MVP season and has accounted for four touchdowns during the playoffs. Buffalo is fresh off a huge win over the Ravens and will look to ride their momentum into this game.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are used to playing in this type of game, and this will be the seventh straight time they have played in the AFC Championship. The back-to-back Super Bowl champions have been doubted all season long but continue to win no matter the circumstances. Kansas City has outscored their opponents 61-14 so far this postseason.
This is a great AFC Championship matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the NFL playoffs.
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bills (+110) vs Chiefs (-130)
Spread: KC -2.5
O/U: 48.5