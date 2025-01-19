Watch New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Rangers will face the Montreal Canadiens in this NHL matchup at the Bell Centre on Sunday, January 19th.
The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who ranks inside the top 30 in the NHL in points and assists. It will take a lot for him to reach the 120 he scored last year, but he remains one of the most dynamic layers in the league. New York needs to get rolling if they want any chance of making the postseason.
Montreal is coming off a back-to-back and could use a win in order to stay within striking distance of the teams at the top of the Atlantic division. Nick Suzuki is having a solid season and has seen his point total increase over each of the past four seasons. He is on pace to do so once again, with 43 so far.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Rangers (-110) vs Canadiens (-110)
Spread: MTL (+1.5, -275) NYR (-1.5, +200)
O/U: 6.5 (O +110) (U -130)