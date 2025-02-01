Watch New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Rangers will face the Boston Bruins in this NHL matchup at the TD Garden on Saturday, February 1st.
WATCH: Rangers vs Bruins Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: Rangers vs Bruins Live | Stream on ESPN+
Artemi Panarin is putting together another solid season having scored 21 goals while dishing out 31 assists. His success has not resulted in the same level of team success as New York would have hoped for this year, and they need to get hot in the second half of the season if they want to put themselves back into playoff contention. At 24-22-4, they are currently fifth in the Metropolitan Divison.
Boston is in a similar position as the Rangers as they currently sit in fourth in the Atlantic. They are only seven points back from Florida for first place and currently hold one of the two Wild Card spots in the East. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals and assists and his 60 points ranks tied for ninth in the NHL.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream on ESPN+
New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Rangers (-110) vs Bruins (-110)
Spread: BOS (-1.5, +210) NYR (+1.5, -300)
O/U: 5.5 (O -130) (U +110)